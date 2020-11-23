More Stuff!

The American Music Awards went down last night in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year and two other awards, extending her record for the most AMA wins of all time with 31. The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion also won multiple awards. Remember, The Weeknd will be the halftime entertainment at this years Super Bowl.
Thanksgiving is less than a week away and for those stressing about how to cook a turkey, the Butterball Turkey Talk Line is ready to help you do it. The talk line’s creator, Jean Schnell, says they have 48 professional home economists who are educated and well equipped to help people with their turkey needs. The line has been around since the 1980s and the most common question they get is how long does it take to defrost a turkey, which the professionals say is 24-hours for every five-pounds and to thaw it in the fridge. People who have more questions regarding turkeys are urged to call 1-800-288-8372.
I have a better way……..”Mom is the Turkey done yet?”
He might have been “Rookie of the year” but now that season is over. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tore his ACL in yesterday’s 20-9 loss to the Washington Football team & is gone for the season. However, that didn’t stop former teammates from The Ohio State University from paying respects to him as he was carted off the field yesterday. Check out the photo I shared on twitter @TheJTurk
Mclaurin, Haskins and Chase Young all gave him props.
At first glance last week, we reported that Saints quarterback had fractured 2 ribs and a collapsed or punctured lung, suffered in a win over the 49ers. Today we’re telling you the number of cracked or bruised ribs is actually 11. Let’s revisit High School Anatomy class….”How many ribs in the human body?” The answer is….24 ribs or 12 pairs….”Oops, my bad….What is 24 ribs?”
Former Cleveland Cavalier big man Tristan Thompson signed a two year $19million deal to play for the
Boston Celtics over the weekend. “Thompson played 9 season for the Cavs and probably had 24 girlfriends….Sorry Khloe, I meant to say he made 24 foul shots in that time, my bad… What is 24 ribs!”
In a related story, Marc Gasol will sign with the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will last two seasons, and, the Lakers will trade JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers will receive Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie in that deal, but both have waivable non-guaranteed deals. The 32 year old center has played for The Wizards, The Nuggets, The 76ers, The Mavs, Golden State, The Lakers and Lucky #7 The Cleveland Cavaliers!
Officials at an Ontario library say a book was just returned that is believed to be over 100 years past due. A copy of Martin Chuzzlewit by Charles Dickens was the book dropped into the book return. Officials said they aren’t sure when it was last checked out. They also say that in 1941 (the last known record of the book going out) a .2 cents per day late fee was the going rate and if that’s the case, the book would have accrued late fees of about $580 at the two-cents-per-day rate.
Pepsi has announced a limited-edition cola with an unusual new flavor—apple pie – and yes, the company says that’s exactly what it tastes like: apple pie and Pepsi. And sure, you can try some, but there’s a catch.
You can’t buy it in stores, you’ll have to enter the #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes.
Last week, a beer that tastes like bacon and now this? Somebody’s got too much time on their hands!
Here’s something different this holiday season.
Book A Stay At Lifetime’s Holiday Movie-Inspired house from “It’s a wonderful life.”
House Bookings are first come, first served. Vrbo and Lifetime have teamed up to create an outrageously yuletide-ified holiday getaway. The vacation home will be available for 5 special stays only starting at 1 p.m. Nov. 23, 2020. Head over to VRBO.com for details.
Lady Gaga may be eyeing her next movie role. Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Brad Pitt in the film “Bullet Train.” The movie will be Gaga’s first acting gig since her Oscar-nominated role in “A Star Is Born.” An action thriller on a train starring Brad Pitt? “If this ends up being a Tarantino film, get your tickets now!”
Today is Monday, November 23, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1971 – The Washington Senators announced that they would now use the name Texas Rangers after their move to Arlington, TX.
1984 – “Hail Flutie!” Boston College defeated Miami 47-45 on quarterback Doug Flutie’s last-second 64-yard pass.
1988 – Wayne Gretzky scored his 600th National Hockey League goal. Gretzky ended up with 894 goals in his career.
Celebrity birthdays today
Bruce Hornsby – 66
Robin Roberts (formerly of ESPN, currently host of Good Morning America is 60.
Miley Cyrus is 28 M