More Stuff!

This is the world we live in
a truck hauling around $6.6-million in Apple gear has been stolen in the UK. Cops are saying the job appears to have been “carefully planned.” Not a truck transporting money or gold or any other valuables. Local police are now looking for witnesses and others to come forward after seeing Apple gear for sale “under unusual circumstances” or at “suspiciously low prices.”
“The Masked Singer.” Last night on Fox, ended with a DOUBLE elimination. Leaving the singing competition were “Whatchamacallit” & “Serpant” who were revealed to be Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans and Dr. Elvis Francois who was an internet sensation for his rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine”
Speaking of Lonzo Ball, his younger brother LaMelo was selected 3rd in last nights NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
Here are last nights top 5 picks
- Anthony Edwards, Georgia – Minnesota Timberwolves
- James Wiseman, Memphis – Golden State Warriors
- LaMelo Ball, No college – Charlotte Hornets
- Patrick Williams. FSU – Chicago Bulls
- Isaac Okoro, Auburn – Cleveland Cavaliers
In Egypt, A fisherman almost lost his life after catching a fish and having it get stuck in his throat.
The man had just caught the fish when he noticed he had another bite. In an effort not to lose that second catch, he put the first fish he just caught in his mouth. The live fish managed to make its way down his throat and almost suffocated him. Doctors were able to remove the fish from his throat and he’s expected to fully recover. Nice catch, Lloyd Christmas!
Yesterday we listed some of the top rated Holiday movies. Today we offer you advice on how to get paid to watch them. If you love watching holiday movies, there’s a great opportunity for you to make money Reviews.org is offering the ultimate holiday job. The company is willing to pay you $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days. You do have to be 18 and eligible to work in the U.S. Plus you’ll need to already have a device compatible for streaming. Then you just watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days and fill out a short post-movie survey. Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. MST on December 4. Reviews.org
If you’re having a hard time trying to figure your holiday shopping this year, head over to thrillist. They’ve just released their annual 2020 gift guide. The guide is filled with great ideas and ways to shop for that “hard to buy for’ person on your list.
A drone video over South Beach captured a man swimming with a hammerhead shark beneath him.
The close-call video was captured on Sunday afternoon approximately 25 feet off shore. The man swimming on his back seemed unaware of the shark swimming around him. Check out the video on twitter @TheJTurk
Walking or limping wounded report:
Klay Thompson who missed the entire 2020 season with an ACL on his right knee is set to have an MRI today on his “Good” left leg. It appears the Warriors star came down wrong and may have an achilles injury.
Drew Brees (Saints) had a second opinion on his broken ribs and punctured lung he suffered a week ago. He’s definitely out this week but the saints are waiting to see if he’ll have to go on the IR which would mean missing an additional 3 weeks.
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals tonight likely without starting running back Chris Carson. Which means, former Buckeye Carlos Hyde could get the start. Kickoff is at 8:20, the Seahawks are still listed as a 3 point home favorite.
Fairfax County, Virginia agreed to move forward with the Fairfax Peak project, which will lead to the construction of “one of the largest indoor ski facilities in the world,” according to officials. The plan includes building a 450,000 square foot facility, with its longest slope running around 1,700 feet. The slopes will eventually create more than 1,300 jobs. The estimated local tax revenue is around $1 million.
And the Browns still play football in an open air stadium.
Today is Thursday, November 19, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1979 – Nolan Ryan (Houston Astros) signed a four-year contract for $4.5 million. At the time, Ryan was the highest paid player in major league baseball. Mike Trout makes just over 33.2mill per year!
1996 – Albert Belle signed a contract with the White Sox for a record $55 million. He was the first player to surpass the $10 million per year mark. Mike Trout makes just over 33.2mill per year!
1999 – Evel Knievel and Krystal Kennedy were married.
2004 – During a Detroit Pistons and Indian Pacers game a fight broke out involving fans and players. Several players were suspended and all involved were later charged with assault and battery. Including Ben Wallace , Chauncey Billups.
Todays date in music history
|1954 – Sammy Davis, Jr. was involved in a serious auto accident in San Bernardino, Ca. Three days later, Davis lost the ability see with his left eye.
1990 – Milli Vanilli was stripped of their Grammy Award because other singers had lent their voices to the “Girl You Know It’s True” album.
Celebrity Birthdays
Calvin Klein – 78
Talk show host Larry King is 87
Ahmad Rashad (Bobby Moore) – 71