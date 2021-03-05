      Weather Alert

More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies

Jim Michaels
Mar 5, 2021 @ 4:07am
Coronavirus vaccines being administered at the Aultman Alliance Community Hospital drive-thru facility. (Courtesy Aultman Alliance)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are more than 55 places to get the coronavirus vaccine in Stark County according to the state health department’s dashboard.

And that doesn’t include smaller pharmacies which weren’t on the list at last check.

If you prefer to make a phone call and not compete with those making computer appointments, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital is doing phone appointments only.

The number to call is 330 596-6075.

