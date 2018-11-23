Church Serves Up “More Than Just A Meal”

(WHBC) – Hundreds of people enjoyed a big Thanksgiving feast at the Basilica of St. John.

Mary Ann Gordon and her husband Don have been organizing the meal for about 30 years now.

“My father started it and we’re carrying on his legacy, we are so happy to do it,” Mary Ann said.

She says people are very gracious to be able to have such a tremendous meal each Thanksgiving.

Wayne, who was enjoying the meal with his daughter and some friends, told WHBC News that it’s more than just a meal.

“They make it very warm here, they’re serving the community and doing the outreach of Jesus so I think it’s really nice. It really completes the holiday for me.”

Mary Ann says the meal wouldn’t be possible without all of the tremendous people who help out.

“I have plenty of volunteers, good guys and good ladies, they’re all happy to do it.”