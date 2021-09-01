Weather Alert
Pam Cook
More Than just the Game: Events Around The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic- Listen Here:
JD DiAngelis
Sep 1, 2021 @ 9:11am
https://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Black-College-Football-Classic-PFHOF-Rich-Desrosiers-21SEP01-06m34s.mp3
Get ready Stark County – a BIG event is happening this weekend! It’s the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. HOF’s Rich Desrosiers has the details HERE:
