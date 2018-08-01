More Tire Dumping in Osnaburg

There’s been a rash of illegal tire dumping in Osnaburg Township and more was discovered today. Solid Waste Management District Director David Held is asking residents to be on the lookout for people who are throwing tires into the water — they’d like to prosecute them…and there’s a hefty fine. He says this is the third time in three months they’ve discovered tires in the stream. The first two times the person dumped 150 tires. Again, if you have any information to share, call the police or the solid waste management district.