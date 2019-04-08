More Volunteers Needed for Day of Caring

Gary Rivers hosted two guests in-studio Monday morning to invite listeners to participate in the United Way’s annual Day of Caring events.

Laura Prengaman, Director of Corporate & Volunteer Engagement at United Way, Greater Stark County, was joined by Bill Shivers, President of Canton & Mahoning Valley Region at The Huntington National Bank .

Day of Caring takes place every May where United Way of Greater Stark County matches volunteer teams from workplaces across the community with nonprofit agencies and schools for Day of Caring projects. Volunteer teams perform tasks for organizations and schools that otherwise would not have the manpower to complete the work. This year’s event will be held on May 17.

With all of the projects available, we have enough for 775 volunteers to get out into the community this May and currently have 600 volunteers registered.

2018 Day of Caring. Photo Courtesy: United Way