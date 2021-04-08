More Warm Spell: Wednesday Temp Record Tied, Expect Thursday’s to be Broken
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Sanchez drinks water from a gallon jug as he patrols along the Rio Grande in Penitas, Texas Wednesday, June 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We managed to tie the temperature record for the date on Wednesday.
It reached 82 degrees.
That record was set first in 1929.
We’re out to break the record on Thursday though, with a forecast high of 85, according to AccuWeather.
The record for the date was 80 set just 20 years ago.
This warm spell won’t last though.
The high Sunday is 58.