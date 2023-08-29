More Work on 77/30 Project, But Ahead of Schedule

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The contractor on the I-77/Route 30 project still has work to do, even though the bridge replacements are completed.

After Labor Day, ODOT says I-77 between Route 30 and Cleveland Avenue will be repaved.

Some of that work will be done overnight with lane closures.

The ramps associated with the big $56.2 million project will also see new pavement.

That work should be done by early October.

The entire project was to be done in May of 2024.

That could end up being later this year.