Morlock Given 43 to Life for Murder, ‘Heinous’ Crimes

Jeremy Morlock (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sentencing day Tuesday for the Canton man convicted last week of murder, kidnapping and rape.

44-year-old Jeremy Morlock was given 43 years to life in prison by Judge Chryssa Hartnett in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Morlock was convicted by a jury of charges related to the beating death of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy of Plain Township last May.

His body was found along Hardington Avenue NE, just outside of Canton in Canton Township.

Morlock was also convicted of torturing and sexually assaulting another man in a NE Canton home.

County Prosecutor Kyle Stone in a statement referred to the heinous nature of the crimes requiring an extended period of incarceration.

Morlock will be 87 years old when he can first be considered for release.