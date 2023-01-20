Morlock Trial With Jury

Jeremy Morlock (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Jeremy Morlock trial returned to deliberate the fate of the Canton man Friday morning.

They worked for about an hour late Thursday afternoon.

The trial started on Tuesday with disturbing testimony on the torture administered to several people including 32-year-old victim Joseph Pomeroy from Plain Township.

His body was found wrapped in plastic, tied up with a chain and bungee cord alongside a road just outside the city in Canton Township last May.

The 44-year-old Morlock is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and more for participating in those crimes.