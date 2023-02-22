News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Mormon Church Fined $5 Million For Obscuring Size Of Portfolio

By News Desk
February 22, 2023 1:07PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm will pay $5 million in fines.

The SEC alleges the church used shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under the church’s control.

Agency investigators said Ensign Peak Advisors, a church portfolio manger, hadn’t filed required paperwork to disclose the value of some assets.

The agency fined Ensign Peak $4 million and the church $1 million.

The faith, widely known as the Mormon church, maintains billions of dollars of investments.

It has faced increasing scrutiny because religious groups are largely exempt from paying U.S. taxes.

