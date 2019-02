Name 5 of the top 10 pasta noodles used in the United States

It’s National Fettucine Day so, name 5 out of the top 10 pasta noodles used in the US

1) Spaghetti

2) Macaroni

3) Penne

4) Angel Hair

5) Farfalle (bow ties)

6) Rigatoni

7) Ziti

8) Shells

9) Ravioli

10) Linguine

These were the next two….and seemed important

11) Lasagna

13) Tortellini