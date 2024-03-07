Most Schools Closed for April 8 Eclipse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly all school buildings in Stark County and most others in the 100-percent area of the Total Solar Eclipse are canceling classes on April 8.

County EMA Director Tim Warstler spoke to the county’s superintendents, reminding them with dismissal times around 3 p.m., students, especially grade school kids, would be walking home from the school or the bus stop in the dark.

Warstler expects two hours of heavy traffic following the eclipse, but he thinks no worse than a Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week event or other big activity.

He says emergency officials have been preparing for this for more than two years, and they are ready.