Mostly Sports ‘n some stuff! 9/1/21

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was very upset with Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor’s “thumbs down” gestures to the Citi Field crowds at home games has basically made them apologize to fans. Baez is hitting .210 while Lindor in his first year of the $34 million contract is hitting just .224. The Mets are 5.5 game out & in 3rd place in the NL East at 65-67.
During the 1998 NBA Finals, Dennis Rodman took a trip to Vegas which became the stuff of legend…and now that story’s being made into a film. “48 Hours In Vegas.” It would become a two-day Vegas excursion he took to just get away. So apparently, “What goes on in Vegas, doesn’t stay in Vegas after all.
Ready for another name change?
There’s a movement to change the name of the Arizona State University Sun Devils…to the “Sun Angels. The web site change.org has more than 3,000 cyber signatures on the petition. Which says the school wasn’t “always so Luciferian” and “anyone with an ounce of Christian belief would have a hard time pledging allegiance to, being loyal to, or spending money on the devil.”
In today’s version of “If I had a million dollars.”
A Virginian man, named Michael Worsham hit the lotto for $2.5 mill. 7 years ago. Can’t win if you don’t play. Worsham has won again, after buying an Extreme Millions scratch-off at his local 7-11 store, he hit recently for another Million.
Rod was right, “Some guys have all the luck!”
Michael Strahan, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end who played his entire 15-year career for the Giants, will have his No. 92 jersey retired on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.
Strahan’s jersey will be the second retired by the Giants this season. On Sept. 26, Eli Manning will be inducted into the Ring of Honor and his No. 10 will be permanently removed from circulation when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons.
The two retirements will increase to 12 the jersey numbers that will never again be worn by Giants players. The others are No. 1 (Ray Flaherty), 4 (Tuffy Leemans), 7 (Mel Hein), 11 (Phil Simms), 14 (Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle), 16 (Frank Gifford), 32 (Al Blozis), 40 (Joe Morrison), 42 (Charlie Conerly), 50 (Ken Strong) and 56 (Lawrence Taylor).
Urban Meyer is taking some heat from the NFLPA due to admitting that vaccination status played a role in final roster cuts with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The NFL does not mandate players be vaccinated for COVID-19 but has implemented stricter protocols for players and staff who are unvaccinated entering the 2021 season.
According to ProFootballTalk, the league’s current rules prohibit teams from using vaccination status to inform employment decisions. “Stay tuned!”
Showtime’s documentary on “The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime performance will air Friday Sept. 24th.
So a 13 minute halftime show will be made into a 90 minute feature. (Play “blinding lights”)
Ben Simmons has demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia inquirer,
who reported on Tuesday that Simmons has told Sixers brass that he no longer wants to be with the team and doesn’t intend to report for training camp. Eight teams listed as possible landing spots including the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs signed 7’5″ center Tacko Fall last night. The Cavs have added three 7-footers this offseason possibly giving them the tallest team in the history of basketball.
The Indians take on the Royals again tonight from K.C. first pitch at 8:10 on WHBC.
Logan Allen on the bump for the Tribe now at 65-64.
Today is Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1906 – Jack Coombs of the American Leagues Philadelphia Athletics pitched 24 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
Which is NOT a major league record Leon Cadore Brooklyn Robins shares the MLB record for the most innings pitched in a single game.
In 1920, both Cadore and Joe Oeschger of the Phillies pitched all 26 innings for their respective teams in a game that was eventually called a tie due to darkness.
1998 – Mark McGwire, of the St. Louis Cardinals, hit his 56th and 57th homeruns to set a new National League record. He would eventually reach a total of 70 for the season on September 27.
1995 – In Cleveland, OH, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum ribbon cutting ceremony took place. The museum officially opened the next day.
Celebrity Birthdays today
TV’s Dr. Phil McGraw is 71
Barry Gibb – 75