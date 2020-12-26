Mother Nature Joins Holiday Celebration with Snow and Cold
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow across Stark County.
That was the Christmas-Eve-through-early-Christmas-Day accumulation.
One report out of Wayne County had ten inches.
The Akron Canton Airport weather station recorded 8.7 inches during the storm.
There was a little additional snow overnight Friday night in most areas.
Roads are quite slippery in spots on Saturday.
There is also a lot of drifting of snow in wide open areas.