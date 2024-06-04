Motorcycle Crash in Canton Monday Kills a Young Man

A 25-year old Canton man is dead after a crash on his motorcycle on Monday night.

Canton police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Homedale Avenue when John Zirhut was driving his motorcycle east on 12th Street and went left of center to pass multiple vehicles. Zirhut then re-entered the easbound lane and struck the rear of a pick up truck that was attempting to turn north onto Homedale Ave., NW. Zirhut was ejected from the bike. He was taken to the hospital where he died. No one else was hurt. They do not know if drugs or alcohol played a part. The investigation continues.