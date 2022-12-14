Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal.

38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township.

The Akron post of the state patrol says her bike did not stop at the intersection.

The Kent man driving the truck was not injured.