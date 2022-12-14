News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

By Jim Michaels
December 14, 2022 4:45AM EST
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal.

38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township.

The Akron post of the state patrol says her bike did not stop at the intersection.

The Kent man driving the truck was not injured.

