Mount Union Football Facility Officially Named Larry Kehres Stadium
Former Mount Union Coach Larry Kehres at a June 11 event renaming the football stadium in his honor. (Courtesy University of Mount Union)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mount Union’s football stadium was officially renamed Kehres Stadium after longtime successful coach Larry Kehres on Saturday.
Kehres coached the Purple Raiders to 11 Division-3 national championships as head coach from 1986 to 2012.
There are also plans for a plaza honoring him and his wife Linda at the front entrance to the stadium.
His winning tradition continues with Mount Union favored to win the national championship again this season by a couple of publications.