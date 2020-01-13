Mount Union Head Coach Vince Kehres Accepts Position at University of Toledo
ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When the Mount Union Purple Raiders kick off the 2020 football season next summer, they will have a head coach with a different last name for the first time since 1985.
As first reported by the Toledo Blade’s Dave Briggs, two time National Champion head coach Vince Kehres is leaving Mount Union for a defensive assistant role at the University of Toledo.
In his seven seasons as the Purple Raiders head coach, Kehres won National titles in 2015 & 2017, six OAC championships and a career record of 95-6. Kehres replaced his father when hired in 2013, who won 10 National titles from 1986-2012.
The move comes as a shock to many in the area, following Mount Union’s early exit in the 2019 Division III playoffs to North Central, who would go on to win the National championship.
Kehres will join Toledo head coach Jason Candle once again. The two coached together at Mount Union from 2002-2008 when Candle served as the receivers coach for four seasons and then offensive coordinator for two.
There has been no definite role announced as of yet for Kehres. Reports have said his job could range anywhere to a position coach all the way to defensive coordinator.