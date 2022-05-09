Mount Union to Name Stadium After Iconic Coach
After 118 years, the oldest football stadium in the State of Ohio is getting a new name. “Mount Union Stadium” has been the home of The University of Mount Union athletics ranging from football, to soccer, to lacrosse. The stadium will continue to be the home of those athletics, only now under the name “Kehres Stadium”. The name change is of course in honor of former Mount Union football player, alum, assistant coach, professor, head coach and athletic director Larry Kehres. Along with the Stadium name change, the University will also be creating an endowment and will be building a plaza in the Kehres name. The stadium, Larry and Linda Kehres Plaza, The Larry T. Kehres Coaching Endowment for Football, and Dom and Karen Capers Football Building will all be dedicated on Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m.