Movement on Stark Jail Remodel, Office Space for Records

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remodeling the older sections of the Stark County jail will take several years, but there’s progress to report now.

Commissioners have taken the first step toward bringing in a design professional for the project.

It’ll be a pod concept as opposed to the current linear jail layout.

No figures provided on the cost of that project.

But Commissioner Richard Regula says the county has an estimate of $3 million to remodel the remainder of the Southgate building off Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.

That’s for a new records office.

It’s going out for bids.

The new coroner’s office is in the other half of the building.

The records are currently housed at the former Board of Elections building on Third Street NE.