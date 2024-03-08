News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout

By Jim Michaels
March 8, 2024 8:41AM EST
Courtesy Stark County Engineer’s Office

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is moving forward with its latest roundabout project.

This one is set for this construction season at Strausser Street and Lake O’Springs Avenue NW in northern Jackson Township.

Commissioners have let the project out for bids.

Estimated cost is $1.8 million, with 80-percent paid by federal funds.

The original plan by the county engineer’s office was to get the roundabout open by November.

They say it’s a safety concern there.

