MPD: Massillon Man Jailed Following Kidnap Attempt

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2019 @ 4:57am
Tyrone Davis (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments for a teenage girl in Massillon on Friday, but a suspect was quickly arrested.

47-year-old Tyrone Davis of Massillon is charged with kidnapping and assault, accused of trying to drag the 16-year-old from the downtown McDonalds restaurant, according to Massillon police.

Davis ran from the scene after the teen got away, but he was arrested at a nearby bus stop.

