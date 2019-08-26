MPD: Massillon Man Jailed Following Kidnap Attempt
Tyrone Davis (Stark County jail)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments for a teenage girl in Massillon on Friday, but a suspect was quickly arrested.
47-year-old Tyrone Davis of Massillon is charged with kidnapping and assault, accused of trying to drag the 16-year-old from the downtown McDonalds restaurant, according to Massillon police.
Davis ran from the scene after the teen got away, but he was arrested at a nearby bus stop.