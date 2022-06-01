MPD: Massillon Man Shot City Woman Over Weekend
Nathaniel Johnson (Stark County jail)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man remains jailed on $150,000 bond accused of shooting a city woman early Sunday, according to court records.
38-year-old Nathaniel Johnson is charged with attempted murder.
Massillon police did not learn of the shooting in the 1700 block of Main Avenue West until Monday afternoon.
Johnson was arrested shortly thereafter.
The nature of the victim’s injuries and her condition are not known.