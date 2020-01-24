Multiple Law Enforcement Groups Team Up to Arrest Akron Man
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30 year old Akron man with previous warrants was arrested yesterday afternoon by a joint force of law enforcement officers.
Members of the US Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Akron Police Department’s Anti-Violence Bureau and the DEA worked together to arrested Juan Sheppard on multiple charges.
They responded to a report that Sheppard was at a home in the 700 block of Raymond Street. Upon arrival they found him making a run for it. He was caught shortly after.
During a search of the home, the task force recovered over 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 grams of marijuana, oxycodone pills, 3 cell phones, a stolen .40 caliber handgun, approximately $13,000 cash, and other evidence used to prepare and package drugs for distribution.
Sheppard was charged with Possession of Drugs, Trafficking Drugs, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drugs Sched II, and Possession of Marijuana. He was taken to the Summit County Jail after his apprehension.