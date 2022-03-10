      Weather Alert

MULTIPLE REPORTS: Baseball Is Back…Players Accept MLB’s Offer On New Labor Deal

News Desk
Mar 10, 2022 @ 3:31pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season.

The deal was still pending approval by MLB’s owners.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
One Stark Candidate Among Many Running for Two County Congressional Districts
Canton Residents Seeing Water, Sewer, Sanitation Fee Increases
Comment Period Underway for 2024 Project to Widen Portion of Perry Drive SW
OSP, ODOT Targeting Speeders in I-77 Work Zone Between Arlington and Route 224/I-277
Connect With Us Listen To Us On