News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Mums the Word Cash Contest! Enter your Winning Words HERE

By Pam Cook
September 26, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Share
Mums the Word Cash Contest! Enter your Winning Words HERE
WHBC

CLICK HERE TO ENTER YOUR WINNING WORDS

Fall is back and so is the “Mums the Word Cash Contest brought to you by Rohr’s Nursery and Garden Center.   Your chance to win $2000 a day.  And one lucky winner daily will get a  $25 Gift Card to Rohr’s – you can pick up your fall Mums!  Listen for the winning word 10 times a day and enter here!  We’ll announce the winner of the Rohr’s Gift Card daily too.  (CONTEST RUNS October 2nd through October 20th)

NOTE:  Enter that word as soon as you hear it because once the next word is announced, the previous word expires!!!  

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
4

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash
5

UPDATE: Better News on Clean Up at McKinley High School