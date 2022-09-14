News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested

By Pam Cook
September 14, 2022 6:16AM EDT
Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested

 

Two teenagers have been taken in to custody for the murder of an Alliance-area man in Louisville.
Reports say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Wildwood Park on Stertzbach Drive.
It says a group of juveniles were fighting and that is when the stabbing occurred. Police were searching for the suspects who fled and were later apprehended. They’ve been booked into the multi county juvenile attention center on homicide related charges.

