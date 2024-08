STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru on Graham Road in Stow, not far from Cuyahoga Falls.

Witnesses say a man in the drive-thru lane got out of his vehicle, went to the car in front of him and shot one person inside before turning the gun on himself.

No names have been released.