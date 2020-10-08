      Weather Alert

Murder Trial Following Deadly Home Invasion in 2019 in Canton

Jim Michaels
Oct 8, 2020 @ 5:56am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another trial that involves the felony murder statute is underway in Canton.

27-year-old Ryan Maske is being tried for murder in the July 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Nicholas Hug, even though another man shot Hug to death.

Prosecutors say Maske and Hug broke into a home in the 2600 block of Second Street NW and beat the resident of the house, who was able to grab a gun and kill Hug.

Maske ran off.

His attorney says Maske wasn’t the “other man” in the house.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon