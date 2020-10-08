Murder Trial Following Deadly Home Invasion in 2019 in Canton
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another trial that involves the felony murder statute is underway in Canton.
27-year-old Ryan Maske is being tried for murder in the July 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Nicholas Hug, even though another man shot Hug to death.
Prosecutors say Maske and Hug broke into a home in the 2600 block of Second Street NW and beat the resident of the house, who was able to grab a gun and kill Hug.
Maske ran off.
His attorney says Maske wasn’t the “other man” in the house.