Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The murder trial of a 17-year-old Louisville girl has begun in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Marissa Smith is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Michael Morris of Alliance to death as she intervened in a fight among teenage boys at Wildwood Park last September, according to police and court records.

Smith pleaded not guilty to adult murder charges.

Testimony was heard on Monday.

The trial is expected to last a few days.