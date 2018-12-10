Murrray Wins Heisman

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

Murray edged out second place finisher, Alabama QB Tue Tagovailoa, while Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins finished third.

It’s the second straight year that a Bama signal caller won the award, as last year, current Browns QB Baker Mayfield took home college football’s top award.

Murray becomes the 7th Sooner to win the Heisman, tying Oklahoma with Ohio State and Notre Dame as the schools with the most Heisman Trophy winners in college football history.