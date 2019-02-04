Museum Admission Free For Active-Duty Military

(ONN) – Active-duty military members are being offered free admission to the new National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus for the remainder of the year.

Museum officials say philanthropic units of the American Legion department of Ohio charities, the Ohio Department of AMVETS Service Foundation and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ohio charities are funding admission and parking for active-duty military members through December 31st.

The free admission to the museum and memorial began February 1st.

Tickets for military veterans are complimentary every day and funded through additional partnerships.

The $82 million, 53,000-square-foot museum opened to the public in October.

The attraction is neither a war memorial nor a traditional military museum — it emphasizes experiences that veterans share.