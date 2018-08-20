Museum To Host Relics and Refabs Roadshow is Saturday

Guests Sue Reid and Bill Gill talked with Gary Rivers Monday morning abut the Massillon Museum’s upcoming Relics and Refabs Roadshow on Saturday, August 25.

The appraisal event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at St. George Cultural Center, 364 First Street SE in Massillon.

The event is a fundraiser for the Massillon Museum. Inside the hall, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., respected appraisers—Dave Berens, Andrew Richmond, and Bill Gill—will offer verbal appraisals for $5 per item. Timed tickets will be assigned so guests can browse or relax until the appropriate appraiser is available.

Vendors will set up on the lawn and inside St. George Cultural Center.

Visitors who want some refreshment will find food and treat vendors.

There will also be live musical entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and free family activities will be offered throughout the day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Massillon Museum’s Capital Campaign to expand its facility.

Sue Reid and Mary Ann Poling are co-chairing Relics and Refabs.

For more information, call the Massillon Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit www.massillonmuseum.org.