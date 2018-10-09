Museum to Host Soup at Six Program on 1918 Flu Epidemic

Canton, OH… On October 18 at 6:00 PM the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum’s popular Soup at Six program will feature Curator Kim Kenney who will present her program “Influenza: Understanding the Worst Pandemic in Human History.” This year marks the 100th anniversary of the pandemic. Kim Kenny was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the Pandemic and her program.

The program will explore how the flu pandemic spread, what might have caused it, and why it struck young people at higher rates than other diseases. Learn how Canton and Stark County coped with the disease, how modern science uncovered some of its secrets over 80 years later, and if it will happen again in our lifetime.

This program is $15 and includes a signature soup, fresh baked bread, beverage and dessert. Pre-paid reservations are required. Please use Eventbrite or call 330-455-7043 for reservations.

The Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW in Canton.

