Think Spring, Summer: Muskingum District Looks to Add Amenities to Its Parks
Campers enjoy the outdoors at Atwood Lake (MWCD)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Halfway through meteorological winter, it’s time to think spring and summer.
The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District has $65 million to spend at its recreation areas in the region like Atwood, Tappan and Leesville Lakes, and they’d like your input on how to spend it.
There’s a virtual focus group meeting Thursday night, and there’s an opportunity to express your thoughts in an online survey.
The district has updated its camping and other facilities, and is looking to add amenities to its ten northeast Ohio parks.