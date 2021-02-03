      Weather Alert

MUST LISTEN: How does Covid-19 affect the lungs? Listen to this medical expert discuss the topic

Jon Bozeka
Feb 3, 2021 @ 12:36pm
Male and female doctor looking at lungs x-ray in hospital during covid19 pandemic

Jon was joined by Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, Assistant Professor in the Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Your recovery from the virus may have lasting impacts on your life that may never go away. How much do we currently know about this at the moment? Learn more by listening below.

