MWCD Campgrounds Open for Pre-Eclipse Weekend

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The official kickoff off the camping season at the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds coincides with the leadup to the Monday eclipse.

And even at nearby Atwood Lake which will be in 98-percent totality, they’re celebrating with events this weekend with an eclipse preview, a solar art project and more.

At last check, most campgrounds including Pleasant Hill and Charles Mill in 100-percent totality still had availability this weekend.