MWCD Campsites All Now ‘Pet Friendly’

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – It seems more and more that both Fido and Bella are part of a family's weekend and vacation plans.

So the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is making them feel welcome.

All campsites at all eight district campgrounds including Atwood, Tappan and Leesville Lake Parks are permitting pets now.

Even some cabins are “pet friendly”.

Of course, keeping your pet on a leash and cleaning up after them is a must.