MWCD Parks Feature Memorial Day Weekend Activities

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Weekend activities for campers and daily park users.

They’ve got ’em at the eight Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District lakes.

Close to us, at Atwood Lake Park, there’s a scavenger hunt, guided hikes, a live band and a holiday parade.

At Tappan Lake Park in Harrison County this weekend, there’s a movie at the lake, a DJ, a holiday parade and a flag ceremony.

And even if you don’t own a camper, you can rent one at Atwood.

But all sites are reserved for this weekend.