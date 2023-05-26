MWCD Parks Feature Memorial Day Weekend Activities
May 26, 2023 8:40AM EDT
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Weekend activities for campers and daily park users.
They’ve got ’em at the eight Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District lakes.
Close to us, at Atwood Lake Park, there’s a scavenger hunt, guided hikes, a live band and a holiday parade.
At Tappan Lake Park in Harrison County this weekend, there’s a movie at the lake, a DJ, a holiday parade and a flag ceremony.
And even if you don’t own a camper, you can rent one at Atwood.
But all sites are reserved for this weekend.