Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward Selected to the Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward have been voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

In addition, offensive guard Joel Bitonio (first), running back Nick Chubb (second), punter Britton Colquitt (second), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (third), quarterback Baker Mayfield (fourth) and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (fourth) were named as alternates.

Ward, the fourth overall selection of the 2018 draft, has recorded three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 12 games this season. He is the sixth Browns rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl and first since offensive tackle Joe Thomas in 2007. Ward was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5 and has been voted NFL Rookie of the Week twice (Week 1 and Week 5).

BROWNS ROOKIES SELECTED TO THE PRO BOWL

Player Pos. Year

Denzel Ward CB 2018

Joe Thomas OL 2007

Chip Banks LB 1983

Greg Pruitt KR 1973

Paul Warfield WR 1965

Jim Brown RB 1957

“I’m proud that I am able to represent the city of Cleveland at the Pro Bowl,” said Ward. “There are so many great players who have made the Pro Bowl in this team’s history and to be included with them is an honor. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and fans for helping make this happen.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey has selected a rookie Pro Bowler in each NFL Draft since 2015. Dorsey, who served as the Kansas City Chiefs General Manager for the 2015-17 drafts, joined the Browns on Dec. 7, 2017.

DORSEY’S DRAFT SELECTIONS TO MAKE THE PRO BOWL AS ROOKIES SINCE 2015

Player Pos. Year Round Pick Overall

Denzel Ward CB 2018 1 4 4

Kareem Hunt RB 2017 3 22 86

Tyreek Hill WR 2016 5 28 165

Marcus Peters CB 2015 1 18 18

The first overall pick in 2017, Garrett has recorded 12.5 sacks, 38 tackles and three forced fumbles this year. His 12.5 sacks are the third-most by a Brown in a single-season and currently ranks tied for sixth-most in the NFL this year. Garrett is the first Browns defensive end to make the Pro Bowl since Rob Burnett in 1995.

BROWNS SINGLE-SEASON SACK LEADERS

Player Pos . Year G Total

1. Reggie Camp DL 1984 16 14.0

2. Jamir Miller LB 2001 16 13.0

3. Myles Garrett DL 2018 14 12.5

4. Clay Matthews LB 1984 16 12.0

“I’m honored to be selected to the Pro Bowl,” said Garrett. “I especially want to thank the fans for all the support that they show our team. Football is a team game and you can’t do it on your own. I’m happy to be able to share this experience with Denzel because this honor is really a testament to our entire defense.”

The 2019 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27, and be televised live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC.