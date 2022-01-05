Myles Garrett Wins Browns Player Of The Year Award
(official Browns release)
Garrett and Bitonio earn local PFWA awards
BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2021 season. Garrett was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season and Garrett and Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award.’
Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl, set the Browns single-season sack record this year with 15. He has appeared in all 16 games and recorded a career-high 50 tackles, while adding three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. His sack total is currently tied for third in the NFL and he had a six game stretch with recording at least one full sack. In Week 3, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks. Garrett is the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award in consecutive seasons.
The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Bitonio has won the award three times, the most in team history, while Garrett is a first-time honoree.
Cleveland Browns PFWA
Joe Thomas Award – Player of the Year Winners:
2001 LB Jamir Miller
2002 RB William Green
2003 LB Andra Davis
2004 SS Robert Griffith
2005 RB Reuben Droughns
2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley
2007 QB Derek Anderson
2008 DL Shaun Rogers
2009 KR Joshua Cribbs
2010 RB Peyton Hillis
2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson
2012 K Phil Dawson
2013 WR Josh Gordon
2014 OL Joe Thomas
2015 TE Gary Barnidge
2016 OL Joe Thomas
2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.
2018 QB Baker Mayfield
2019 RB Nick Chubb
2020 DE Myles Garrett
2021 DE Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli
‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:
2001 QB Tim Couch
2002 DB Corey Fuller
2003 OL Shaun O’Hara
2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon
2005 OL Jeff Faine
2006 DB Brian Russell
2007 K Phil Dawson
2008 DB Brandon McDonald
2009 LB David Bowens
2010 OL Joe Thomas
2011 DB Mike Adams
2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson
2013 OL Joe Thomas
2014 QB Brian Hoyer
2015 QB Josh McCown
2016 LB Christian Kirksey
2017 OL Joel Bitonio
2018 OL Joel Bitonio
2019 DL Sheldon Richardson
2020 DL Larry Ogunjobi
2021 OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett