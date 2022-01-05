      Weather Alert

Myles Garrett Wins Browns Player Of The Year Award

Kenny Roda
Jan 5, 2022 @ 11:09am
Garrett and Bitonio earn local PFWA awards

 

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2021 season. Garrett was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season and Garrett and Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award.’

Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl, set the Browns single-season sack record this year with 15. He has appeared in all 16 games and recorded a career-high 50 tackles, while adding three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. His sack total is currently tied for third in the NFL and he had a six game stretch with recording at least one full sack. In Week 3, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks. Garrett is the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award in consecutive seasons.

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Bitonio has won the award three times, the most in team history, while Garrett is a first-time honoree.

Cleveland Browns PFWA

Joe Thomas Award – Player of the Year Winners:

2001    LB Jamir Miller

2002    RB William Green

2003    LB Andra Davis

2004    SS Robert Griffith

2005    RB Reuben Droughns

2006    LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007    QB Derek Anderson

2008    DL Shaun Rogers

2009    KR Joshua Cribbs

2010    RB Peyton Hillis

2011    LB D’Qwell Jackson

2012    K Phil Dawson

2013    WR Josh Gordon

2014    OL Joe Thomas

2015    TE Gary Barnidge

2016    OL Joe Thomas

2017    RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018    QB Baker Mayfield

2019    RB Nick Chubb

2020    DE Myles Garrett

2021    DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli

‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:

2001    QB Tim Couch

2002    DB Corey Fuller

2003    OL Shaun O’Hara

2004    DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005    OL Jeff Faine

2006    DB Brian Russell

2007    K Phil Dawson

2008    DB Brandon McDonald

2009    LB David Bowens

2010    OL Joe Thomas

2011    DB Mike Adams

2012    LB D’Qwell Jackson

2013    OL Joe Thomas

2014    QB Brian Hoyer

2015    QB Josh McCown

2016    LB Christian Kirksey

2017    OL Joel Bitonio
2018    OL Joel Bitonio

2019    DL Sheldon Richardson

2020    DL Larry Ogunjobi

2021    OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett

