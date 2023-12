CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Village has a name for its big, under-construction waterpark.

It’s Gameday Bay.

The name came out on top in public voting, according to the Village.

The massive structure with its 85,000 square feet of water space will be enclosed by the end of the year.

It’ll open late next year.

But season passes will sell starting the middle of next year.