NAMI Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
Kay Raga, Executive Director of the local NAMI organization was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.
She spoke to Gary about the local events commemorating Mental Health Awareness Month.
Why Care?
The WhyCare? campaign is an opportunity to share the importance of mental health treatment, support and services to the millions of people, families, caregivers and loved ones affected by mental illness and a challenge to address broken systems and attitudes that present barriers to treatment and recovery.