NAMI Walk Will be at Hoover Park October 7

NAMI – Stark County’s Kay Raga is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about their upcoming fundraising walk.

According to Raga, “Untreated mental illness causes so many tragedies that we read about every day. You can be part of the solution by supporting the October 7th Moving Forward for Mental Health Walk at the Hoover Park, across from Walsh University.”

The walk is coordinated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Stark County affiliate, a grass-roots organization that provides support groups, education programs and advocacy to individuals and families impacted by mental illness. Nearly 44.7 million people experience mental illness in 2016 year, according to the National Institute on Mental Health. “That translates to about one in five adults,” said Kay Raga, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Stark County affiliate. “That means we all know someone who is dealing with mental illness, often suffering silently because of the stigma that can be associated with the illness. We envision a community where all those impacted by mental illness experience acceptance, understanding and support they need to achieve wellness and recovery,” Mental illness covers a wide range of conditions, from schizophrenia to anxiety disorders, as well as depression, Raga said.

The walk takes place at the Hoover Trail Connector Park, across from Walsh University.

To learn more about participating in the October 7th walk that starts at 2 p.m., please contact NAMI Stark County at 330-455-6264. Additional details can be found on the NAMI Stark County website. Registration and Donations at:

https://www.firstgiving.com/event/NamiStarkCountyOH/2018_Walk