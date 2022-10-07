News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Nan Whaley in Canton for Democratic Party Event

By Jim Michaels
October 7, 2022 5:45AM EDT
Dayton Mayor and Candidate for Governor Nan Whaley (City of Dayton)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley was in Canton Thursday night, addressing local Democrats at the Hall of Fame Village.

It was the annual Chairman’s Club dinner of the Stark County Democratic Party.

The Repository says she touched on issues like abortion and cleaning up corruption.

She also dismissed polls that show her well behind Governor Mike DeWine in the race.

