Naquin Has Torn ACL

(official Indians release)
INDIANS RECALL 1B/OF JAKE BAUERS FROM AAA COLUMBUS;
PLACE OF TYLER NAQUIN ON 10-DAY INJURED LIST
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:
Recalled IB/OF JAKE BAUERS (#10) from AAA Columbus.
Placed OF TYLER NAQUIN (right knee, torn ACL) on the 10-day Injured List.
Bauers, 23, has spent most of the season with Cleveland, batting .233 (80-for-343) with 15 2B, 11 HR and 39 RBI in 100 games. During his tenure with Cleveland, March 26-July 31, he made 43 starts in left field, 20 starts at first base and 34 starts at designated hitter. Following his option to Triple-A Columbus on August 1 after the trade deadline, he batted .247 (22-for-89) with 7 2B, 3 HR and 15 RBI in 24 games for the Clippers (.776OPS, 6GS 1B, 15GS LF, 1G CF).
Naquin, 28, sustained the injury playing left field in the fifth inning of last night’s game in St. Pete, FL. He underwent imaging last night and the MRI confirmed an ACL tear of the right knee. He is scheduled for a follow-up examination with team doctors on Monday, Sept. 2 to confirm a plan of action and surgical intervention. A time frame for return will be established after surgery and he is out for the remainder of 2019.
For the year, he batted .288 (79-for-274) with 19 2B, 10 HR, 34 RBI and 34 runs in 89 games (.325/.467/.792 OPS).