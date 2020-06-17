Narcotics, Money and Guns Recovered by Task Force

      Breaking News
Noah Hiles
Jun 17, 2020 @ 4:13pm
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force stumbled upon quite the load of illegal items Tuesday afternoon, all while searching for the suspect of a shooting in the area.

Authorities tell WHBC News that during the course of an investigation into a shooting which occurred in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday evening, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 200 East Waterloo Road in Akron. Officers discovered that the driver, 25 year old Stefan Okai was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

A further search of the vehicle led officers to recover a pistol, a pound of marijuana and $15,000. 20 year old James Garlock was arrested for firearms violations while 26 year old Damaire Davis were arrested for drug violations at the scene.

Additionally, a search warrant was conducted by the task force and the Akron Police Department at a home that was tied to Davis, located in the area of 2100 Penguin Drive in Coventry. Following the search, Police recovered another $55,000, 16 pounds of marijuana, 1,100 pills and two more handguns.

Police tell WHBC News that fentanyl is suspected to be inside the pills. Both men remain behind bars.

