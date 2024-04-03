News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NASA Wants To Come Up With A New Clock For The Moon, Where Seconds Tick Away Faster

By News Desk
April 2, 2024 8:20PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock.

It’s not quite a time zone like those on Earth, but an entire frame of time reference for the moon.

Because there’s less gravity on the moon, time there moves a tad quicker compared to Earth.

So the White House on Tuesday told NASA to work with international agencies to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system.

And then everything up there will operate on speeded-up moon time.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Street Gunfight Sends 2 to Hospitals
3

Huge Stark County Drug Bust leads to Drugs, Cash and an Arrest
4

Beloved Local Doctor Passes Away
5

Bids Sought Soon on Newest Stark Roundabout